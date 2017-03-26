KARE
Medina Target evacuated due to suspicious device

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 10:22 PM. CDT March 26, 2017

MEDINA, Minn. - The Target in Medina was evacuated Sunday night due to a suspicious device.

Authorities from several agencies responded to the incident. The object was described to KARE 11 as a small, black package with flashing lights. It was discovered inside the store in an employee area.

Shortly before 9 p.m., authorities determined the object was not harmful. Police conducted a final sweep of the store before it reopened Sunday night.

