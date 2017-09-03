Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Weekend is Sept. 30-Oct. 1

Twin Cities in Motion (Photo: Petko Beier, Competitive Image, Inc.)

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon weekend is fun for experienced runners, new runners and non-runners alike. There are many ways to get involved in the weekend activities!

Medtronic TC Family Events - Saturday, September 30

Events on Saturday, September 30 include the TC 10K, TC 5K, KARE 11 Family Mile, Half Mile, Diaper Dash and Toddler Trot. Online registration is available.

Health & Fitness Expo

The Expo is open Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30. Race participants can pick up their packets at the expo and interact with more than 120 vendors with hands-on health and fitness exhibits, bargains on running and fitness gear, sampling, free massages and more! The event is held at the St. Paul RiverCentre and is free and open to the public.

Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon-Sunday, October 1

There are still spots available to run in the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon! Online registration is available.

If you aren't running in the marathon, cheer on the runners-be a spectator!

There are many opportunities to join spectators along the race route. Cheer zones and entertainment areas are included throughout the course. Come on out and see why the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon is known as the most beautiful urban Marathon in America.

Volunteer

Want to come out and help make Marathon weekend a success? Sign up to volunteer! There are a variety of volunteer opportunities still available.

