Meet Como Zoo's baby Tamarin twins: Fleck & Pitino

ST. PAUL, Minn. - There's more than one Fleck making a grand appearance this week.

The new Como Zoo Emperor Tamarin twins, born Aug. 8, are making their official debut but it's their names that are getting extra attention.

Fleck and Pitino, yes, named after Gopher coaches P.J. Fleck and Richard Pitino, have taken inspiration from their namesakes. The twins are the youngest animals at the zoo -- while Coach Fleck and Coach Pitino are the youngest football and basketball head coaches in major college sports.

They are the 5th and 6th babies born to parents, Lara and Roger.

