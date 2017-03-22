Meet Jake, the newest Budweiser clydesdale

Jake the foal was born at Warm Springs Ranch on Sunday, March 19 at 4:30 a.m. (Photos taken on 3/21/2017 by Jimmy Bernhard, KSDK-TV)

BOONVILLE, Mo. - Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri is kicking off its ninth season with a new member. Their newest foal, Jake, was born on Sunday at 4:30 a.m.

The Budweiser Clydesdales breeding facility opens March 25 for public tours. The 300-acre breeding facility is in Boonville, Missouri. Guests can experience the breeding barn, veterinary lab and pastures with customized, walk-in shelters.

Photos: Meet Jake, the Budweiser Clydesdale foal

