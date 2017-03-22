Meet Jake, the newest Budweiser clydesdale

BOONVILLE, Mo. - Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri is kicking off its ninth season with a new member. Their newest foal, Jake, was born on Sunday at 4:30 a.m.
The Budweiser Clydesdales breeding facility opens March 25 for public tours. The 300-acre breeding facility is in Boonville, Missouri. Guests can experience the breeding barn, veterinary lab and pastures with customized, walk-in shelters.
Photos: Meet Jake, the Budweiser Clydesdale foal
© 2017 KSDK-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs