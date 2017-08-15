Meet the man behind the @YesYoureRacist Twitter account

A Twitter account called @YesYoureRacist is outing and shaming white supremacists who were at the rally in Charlottesville. Logan Smith runs the account. He explained why he started it on 'Off Script with Bruce Johnson.'

WUSA 7:11 AM. CDT August 15, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories