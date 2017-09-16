Memorial for Mpls. bicyclist killed in bus crash

(Photo: Courtesy: Phyllis Williams)

MINNEAPOLIS -- At Powderhorn Park Saturday, dozens rallied to remember a man who was hit and killed by a bus while bicycling in Minneapolis.

The crash happened Monday around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Hwy. 55 and Morgan Ave. N, according to Metro Transit Police.

Family and friends say the victim, Mike Williams, died Friday on his 45th birthday.

"He was extremely full of life—the kind of person where you hear he got into an accident; this is not his first accident--the entire time I knew him it was like Bambam from Flintstones," said Damion Travelle, who's been friends with Mike for years after they met while living in Dayton, Ohio. "The guy had a lot of heart. "

Both Mike and Damion ended up in the same city again when they moved to Minneapolis. Damion says Mike leaves behind a three-year-old son Lemmy.

"I think my favorite memories are actually here, just hanging out with him and seeing how he's turned his life around—how much he just doted after Lemmy," said Damion.

Family friends have created a GoFundMe page to help pay for the costs associated with Mike's hospitalization and death. So far nearly $10 thousand has been raised.

As for details on what led up to the crash that killed Mike, Metro Transit Police are not yet saying.

© 2017 KARE-TV