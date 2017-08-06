Memorial service held for Minnehaha Academy custodian John Carlson

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
FBI: IED caused explosion at Bloomington mosque
-
Late evening weather forecast 8-5-17
-
NTSB says father, son were moving gas meter before Minnehaha Academy blast
-
Lowry Tunnel semi crackdown
-
Spending Mistakes Students Make - The Deal Guy
-
whalen update video
-
Vikings GM Rick Spielman live interview on KARE 11
-
Mark Burrington talks about losing Ruth Berg in the Minnehaha Academy explosion
-
Bryan Duffey showing 'positive progress' after Minnehaha Academy explosion
-
Couple Celebrates 45th Anniversary That Almost Didn't Happen
More Stories
-
Alexandria woman, 79, killed in rolloverAug. 6, 2017, 4:59 p.m.
-
Gov. Dayton visits Bloomington mosqueAug. 6, 2017, 12:11 p.m.
-
2 teens hurt in north Mpls. shootingAug. 6, 2017, 10:08 a.m.