Memorial service set for Minnehaha Academy victim

Ruth Berg (Photo: Submitted)

MINNEAPOLIS - A memorial service will be held this Sunday for one of two people killed in last week's blast at Minnehaha Academy.

Ruth Berg, 47, was a longtime receptionist at the school. Her life will be celebrated on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. in the Lower and Middle School Chapel at 4200 West River Parkway in Minneapolis. Her family will receive visitors prior to the service starting at 2 p.m.

Berg, as well as 82-year-old school custodian John Carlson, were killed in the Aug. 2 blast that injured nine others. Services for Carlson were held Aug. 6. Federal investigators are still trying to determine was caused the suspected natural gas explosion. The NTSB says workers were moving a gas meter just before the explosion.

