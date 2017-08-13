Men survive being shipwrecked on Lake of the Woods 2 days

Bob Brott is a seasoned fisherman. And on a trip to Lake of the Woods with his cousin two weeks ago, they were having a blast -- until their boat capsized and they became shipwrecked for two days. http://kare11.tv/2uBCgu9

KARE 10:14 PM. CDT August 13, 2017

