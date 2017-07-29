Mendota Heights police search for armed suspect

(Photo: KARE 11)

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. - Mendota Heights police are searching for an armed suspect they say ran into an assisted living facility on Saturday.

Police Chief Kelly McCarthy says there was a call of a robbery near Delaware Avenue and Highway 110. The suspect, an Asian man with a handgun, drove away. McCarthy says the suspect was driving up South Plaza Drive, but turned around when he saw police, running the car into a swamp behind White Pine Senior Living.

The suspect then led police on a foot chase and ran into the assisted living facility, according to police. Officers lost sight of him but did not see him go out the other door.

McCarthy says they are evacuating people, but it is taking longer than normal because it is a special population. They are asking families to wait at Mendota Heights City Hall, where they will be reunited as residents come out. She says there should be 45 people total in the facility, but there is no count yet on how many are still inside.

There are no known injuries or hostages.

Police are asking nearby residents to avoid the area, stay indoors and lock their doors. They say they are operating under the assumption that the suspect is inside the facility, but he may have exited a back door.

Police have also evacuated the area golf courses.

