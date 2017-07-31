Mendota Heights suspect last seen in Stillwater area

(Photo: provided by Mendota Heights Police Department)

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. - New details have emerged in the investigation of Saturday's homicide in Mendota Heights.

Mendota Heights Police Chief Kelly McCarthy told KARE 11 that the suspect, identified by police as 44-year-old Lucifer Vincent Nguyen, was last seen Sunday in the Stillwater area.

“We do have reports that he was seen in the Stillwater area," McCarthy said. "So we are asking anyone in that area, if they see him or anything suspicious to contact the Dakota County Sheriff’s office right away.”

Police believe the victim, 47-year-old Beverly Cory, was killed by Nguyen, who was fleeing police and is currently still on the loose.

Beverly Cory (Photo: Courtesy Edward Jones, 2008)

Authorities also discovered Cory's vehicle at the Washington County Fairgrounds on Sunday and say the car had been stolen by Nguyen.

Nguyen is considered armed and dangerous and police say no one should approach him. If you see him, call 911 immediately.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office is now the lead investigating agency with assistance from Mendota Heights, BCA, Minnesota State Patrol and federal agencies.

