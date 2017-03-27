Met Council: Bill would cut 40% of Metro Transit services

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Commuters who rely on Metro Transit for work and play may soon see a decrease in services.



That's according to members of the Metropolitan Council, who are concerned about the latest transportation bill coming out of the Minnesota State Capitol.



A recently unveiled house transportation omnibus bill details the Republican party's plans for funding transportation over the next two years. Met council members weren't happy with what they saw.



"We would have to look at potentially 40 percent reductions to the service of Metro Transit customers," Metropolitan Council Chair Adam Duininck says.



That expected reduction is the result of an estimated $122 million cut in funding for Metro Transit over the next two years, according to the council. They feel that cut is way out of line with the needs of residents and businesses in the metro.



"Even if we did a fare increase, which is something we would have to deliberate and work through during a public process, we would still see major cuts in service," Duininck says.



The possible cuts could include fewer buses on the road, along with fewer stops and fewer routes. Duininck says the cuts would also impact Metro Mobility, the bus program for individuals with disabilities who can't ride a regular bus.



Republicans say the transportation bill fits the needs of the state as a whole. Leaders in the party have stated in the past that their priority this biennium is to fix failing roads and bridges across the state without raising taxes.

