Metro Transit bus hit by car, at least 1 dead

St. Paul Police confirm at least 1 person is dead after a car struck a Metro Transit bus at a high rate of speed, nearly cutting it in two. (Photo: St. Paul Police)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - At least one person is dead after a car struck a Metro Transit bus in St. Paul Friday night, nearly cutting it in half.

St. Paul Police say it happened at the corner of Dale Street and Charles Avenue. Witnesses tell MPR that the driver of the car was fleeing a hit-and-run at a high rate of speed when it struck the Metro Transit bus, which was northbound on Dale.

The car struck the Metro Transit bus broadside, nearly cutting it in half. (Photo: Tim Nelson-MPR)

At this point it is unclear if the fatality involves someone in the car or a passenger in the Metro Transit bus. More details on what happened will be shared at a news conference at 9:25 p.m. We plan on carrying it live on kare11.com.

SPPD investigating fatal crash involving a MTC bus and a vehicle at intersection of Dale Street and Charles Avenue. Updates when info avail. — St. Paul Police PIO (@sppdPIO) July 22, 2017

