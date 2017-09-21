Mexico quake: Minn. search team gives insight

(Photo: NBC)

EDINA, Minn. - The number of people now believed killed by an earthquake in Mexico -- has grown to 273. Relatives of people believed trapped in Mexico City's collapsed buildings are growing more anxious by the minute.

When it comes to navigating a crisis, the members of Minnesota Task Force One rely on technology and training. Task Force Administrator Pete Fisher says there's no question equipment has helped the state's structural collapse team respond to disasters. From the I-35W Bridge collapse in 2007 to the Minnehaha Academy explosion last month.

But when it comes to what's happening in Mexico, training may matter most.

Deputy Chief of the Minneapolis Fire Department J.R. Klepp says what rescuers are doing now is targeting the best buildings to look for survivors.

"Most of the heavy lifting is going to be done by hand," he said. Then carefully lifting away the rubble. "It's the difference between digging into something and delayering. It has to be the most gut-wrenching feeling."

Klepp believes rescuers will persist hoping these moments will save lives.

"It's the goal of every rescuer to accomplish that task and when you finally achieve that goal it's an incredible feeling."

