Millennials and lightbulbs: an interesting relationship

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
94-year-old retired judge puts in pool for neighborhood kids
-
Tracking hate groups in Minnesota
-
Drag strip shooting kills 3 in Wis.
-
Jury rules in favor of Taylor Swift
-
March against hate in Minneapolis
-
Couple turns love of retro VW campers into a business
-
#eyesUP: Cargill bans use of cell phones while driving
-
Men survive being shipwrecked on Lake of the Woods 2 days
-
Protesters topple Confederate statue
-
Late evening weather forecast 8-14-17
More Stories
-
Police: Man arrested for gun theft after standoffAug 14, 2017, 10:48 p.m.
-
What kind of hate groups exist in MN?Aug 14, 2017, 10:22 p.m.
-
Neil deGrasse Tyson: Don't film the solar eclipse,…Aug 14, 2017, 9:47 p.m.