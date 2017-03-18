KARE
Milwaukee man receives 7-year sentence in girl's 1982 death

Ivan Moreno , KARE 12:20 PM. CDT March 18, 2017

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A 51-year-old man who confessed to killing a 13-year-old girl more than three decades after it happened has been sentenced to seven years in prison - the maximum possible.
           
Jose E. Ferreira's sentence came almost 35 years to the day after he shoved Carrie Ann Jopek down a flight of stairs at a Milwaukee home on March 16, 1982. Not until 2015 did Ferreira tell his wife, police, and a television station he was responsible for Jopek's death at a neighborhood house party.
           
Ferreira buried Jopek under the porch of the house, where her body was discovered the following year.
           
Ferreira pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree sexual assault and false imprisonment in a deal with prosecutors.
           
Jopek's mother said she wished the sentence was longer but was grateful for closure.
           

