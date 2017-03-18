Milwaukee man receives 7-year sentence in girl's 1982 death

Jose E. Ferreira (left) was charged in 2015 with killing Carrie Ann Jopek (right), 13, in 1982. (Photo: Courtesy: USA Today)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A 51-year-old man who confessed to killing a 13-year-old girl more than three decades after it happened has been sentenced to seven years in prison - the maximum possible.



Jose E. Ferreira's sentence came almost 35 years to the day after he shoved Carrie Ann Jopek down a flight of stairs at a Milwaukee home on March 16, 1982. Not until 2015 did Ferreira tell his wife, police, and a television station he was responsible for Jopek's death at a neighborhood house party.



Ferreira buried Jopek under the porch of the house, where her body was discovered the following year.



Ferreira pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree sexual assault and false imprisonment in a deal with prosecutors.



Jopek's mother said she wished the sentence was longer but was grateful for closure.



