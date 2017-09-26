Minn. companies help employees in Puerto Rico

Nearly one week after Hurricane Maria tore through the island of Puerto Rico, cleanup efforts are underway. (Photo: NBC)

MINNEAPOLIS - Nearly one week after Hurricane Maria tore through the island of Puerto Rico, cleanup efforts are underway.

Minnesota medical tech companies with operations in Puerto Rico are focused on the safety and locating their employees.

“This is one of the most difficult things to hit the community in a long time,” explained, Julia Schliesing with Medical Alley Association. The association has about 650 member companies – the majority of them are in Minnesota and some of those companies have operations in Puerto Rico.

“Medical Alley companies are solely focused right now on finding their employees. Right now, just about 50-percent of employees are able to be located,” explained Schliesing.

Medtronic is one of the many Minnesota companies with operations in Puerto Rico. It has four facilities on the island.

Fernando Vivanco with Medtronic says the facilities fared well, but some wind and water damage is present and repairs are underway. Here's his statement:

We continue to assess the impact of Hurricane Maria on our employees, facilities, customers and patients we serve. The safety of our employees and the patients we serve is our primary concern. Medtronic is committed to doing as much as possible to support our employees as well as other people who need our help. All four of our business groups have some level of manufacturing spread across four locations in Puerto Rico. In general, and in light of the severity of the storm, our facilities fared well but some wind and water damage is present and is in the process of being quickly repaired. In addition, we are working with local and global resources, particularly related to communication channels, power and fuel supply, and logistics/transportation to help ensure we are fully operational as quickly as possible. In the meantime, we have implemented our business continuity plans and are leveraging existing inventory supply and alternative manufacturing and distribution facilities to augment our recovery.

