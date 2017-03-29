Minn. lawmakers propose VA benefits reform

The Department of Veterans Affairs headquarters in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Jarrad Henderson, USA TODAY)

MINNEAPOLIS - Two days after a KARE 11 Investigation exposed disconnected and unanswered Department of Veterans Affairs phone lines, Minnesota lawmakers are introducing legislation designed to tackle the VA benefits backlog.

“I can tell you this, the appeals process is broken. That it’s creating an untenable backlog,” Rep. Tim Walz (D-MN) told KARE 11.

Walz was responding to a KARE 11 investigation that revealed veterans such as Bob Morris of Avon, Minnesota who when searching for information about their benefits claims were being routed to one number that was disconnected and another that rang repeatedly without being answered.

Walz says that issue is a symptom of a much bigger problem.

“The problem is,” Walz said, “if Bob’s appeal would have been heard in a timely manner, he wouldn’t be needing to make this call.”

So, Walz, U.S. Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.), and Rep. Jeff Denham (R-Cali.) have introduced a bi-partisan bill they say will cut VA red tape and allow private local doctors do disability exams and speed along the appeal process if there’s a denial.

“Our service members put their lives on the line to defend this country, and for everything they sacrifice, we owe them a great debt of gratitude,” said Sen. Al Franken. “We also owe them the best possible support once they return home. I believe we need to keep our promises to our veterans, and that means ensuring they can get the VA benefits they’ve earned. Our legislation would help speed up the VA claims process so that veterans in Minnesota and across the country can get the treatment they need in a timely manner.”

“It can pass this House immediately, and it needs to go,” says Walz. “It is bi-partisan, it’s what the veterans’ groups say is their number one priority.”

To read more about the legislation click here.

Per VA records, as of March 1, there was a backlog of 469,098 benefits appeals claims. The average appeal takes as many as five years to resolve.

The Franken-Denham-Walz legislation also requires the VA to complete an annual report that tracks the most common reasons and disabilities for which claims submitted using evidence by local doctors were denied by the VA.

Bob Morris, the Minnesota veteran who exposed the VA’s broken phone system, is battling both heart disease and cancer. He has been fighting for Agent Orange benefits since 2005.

“I hope our new president can fix this,” the veteran told KARE 11. He added, “I hope he knows this is not fake news and we need help.”

“I still have to believe President Trump when he said veterans were going to be a priority,” said Rep. Walz. “Bring us the appeals bill, get this thing fixed!”

