Blaine man accused of criminal sexual conduct

Glenn Johnson (Credit: Anoka County)

BLAINE, Minn. - Fifty-two-year-old Glenn Johnson has been charged with criminal sexual conduct after investigators say he inappropriately touched two underage girls at his home earlier this month.

Johnson is a bus driver for Kottke's Bus Service in Anoka County, but investigators say the alleged assaults did not happen on the bus or on school grounds.

"There's nothing to suggest at this point in time that Johnson was acting within his capacity of a bus driver to carry out these acts,” said Detective Dan Douglas.

Investigators also don’t believe there are other victims at this time.

According to the criminal complaints, Johnson assaulted the 15-year-old girls on separate occasions on March 6 and March 8.

Investigators say the girls told Blaine High School officials who then called authorities immediately.

In a statement, the Anoka-Hennepin School District said, "Families that have students on the route serviced by this driver have already been informed."

The statement reiterated that none of the allegations occurred outside of school and were not part of his job duties.

Also in a statement, Kottke's Bus Service said Johnson is no longer employed with the company.

"Mr. Johnson is not currently employed by Kottkes' due to a complaint that occurred outside of his duties for Kottkes,” it read. “Our greatest concern is for the safety and wellbeing of the students we transport."

KARE 11 called Johnson at a phone number believed to be his. He did not return the message.

