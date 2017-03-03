Minn. man charged with torturing, killing 3 cats

MOORHEAD, Minn. - A Moorhead man is accused of torturing and killing three cats.

KFGO-AM reports that 23-year-old Jalan Greer is charged with three counts of felony mistreatment of animals. He faces up to six years in prison if convicted.

Court documents show that Moorhead police were called to an apartment in January on a report of a cat that was heard "fighting for its life." When officers arrived, they found a dead cat on the kitchen floor with blood coming out of its mouth and ears. Greer admitted to shaking and squeezing the cat.

Greer told police about two other cats that died in his care. He said one was electrocuted and the other died when a towel rod fell on it.

Court documents do not list an attorney for Greer.

