Minn. man killed in Mogadishu explosion

Ahmed AbdiKarin Eyow

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - A Minnesota man was killed, among hundreds of people, in the horrific truck bomb blast in Mogadishu, Somalia.

Ahmed AbdiKarin Eyow was at a hotel in the Somalia capital when the bomb exploded.

The death toll is 231 people with more than 275 injured. It's being described as the deadliest terror attack in the East African country's history.

Officials at Eyow's mosque, the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, say he leaves behind a wife and three children in Minnesota.

A native of Somalia, Eyow became a refugee when he fled the country after the government collapsed in the early 1990s. He eventually settled in Minnesota in 1998.

He earned a Bachelor's degree in Human Services last year and was working as a welder but longed to return to his homeland.

Eyow wanted to bring back stability to Somalia. He applied for a job as a representative with the United Nations.

According to a GoFundMe page the mosque created to raise money for his family:

"He left MN on Saturday, October 7, 2017 with great hope, looking forward to a chance to make a difference in his home country. He landed in Kenya, visiting with family for about a week until moving on to Mogadishu, Somalia yesterday, Saturday October 14, 2017. He was back in his hometown for only a few hours, checking into his hotel and laying down to rest when the biggest bomb blast that Somalia has heard in recent history tore the the hotel apart and took his life."

