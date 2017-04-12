Minn. man sentenced for assault, kidnap attempt

Mark Anthony Galatowitsch

CHASKA, Minn. - The Carver County Attorney's Office says a 28-year-old man has been sentenced to nearly four years for assaulting and attempting to kidnap his ex-girlfriend.

Carver County District Court Judge Michael Wentzell sentenced Mark Anthony Galatowitsch to 45 months.

In February, Galatowitsch, who lived in South St. Paul, was charged with two counts of attempted kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, and felony domestic assault.

In a plea agreement on April 11, 2017, Galatowitsch plead guilty to one count of attempted kidnapping and one count of felony domestic assault.

According to the complaint, Galatowitsch drove to General Mills in Chanhassen at 10:00 p.m. on Feb.11, 2017, and waited in the parking lot for his ex-girlfriend to arrive for work.

Prosecutors say Galatowitsc and the woman had dated for several months but the woman broke off the relationship about five weeks before.

When the woman arrived for work, Galatowitsch surprised her and confronted her in the parking lot, according to the complaint.

Prosecutors say Galatowitsch yelled at her and ordered her into his car. The woman refused to get into the vehicle. Galatowitsch grabbed her and dragged her by her hair. Prosecutors say Galatowitsch tried to force her inside the car. She resisted and the two struggled. Galatowitsch punched the woman several times in the head.

A security guard and some people noticed the ruckus and approached. Galatowitsch drove away in his car.

Deputies say the woman "had an egg-sized lump" on her head. She reported that she heard a clicking noise during the incident that could have been a knife, according to the complaint.

Security cameras at General Mills captured most of the incident.

Deputies tracked down Galatowitsch from his vehicle's license plate and data gathered from his cell phone.

Deputies searched Galatowitsch's car later and found a box-cutter knife.

Police in South St. Paul located Galatowitsch two days later hiding in a closet in his home. Police say he had a box-cutter knife nearby.

In 2015, Galatowitsch was convicted of false imprisonment for assaulting a different woman at her work place in Burnsville and forcing her into his car. Galatowitsch has also been convicted of criminal sexual conduct and the violation of an order for protection, according to the complaint.

