Minn. National Guard to assist with Irma, wildfires

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota National Guard members will be deployed to help with two major disasters in the U.S.

Governor Mark Dayton has issued executive orders for the Minnesota National Guard to help with both Hurricane Irma and wildfire assistance.

On Saturday, Dayton issued an order directing national guard soldiers to help with Irma response and relief potentially in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Alabama.

“I encourage all Minnesotans who are able to contribute to qualified relief efforts," Dayton said in a written statement. "Minnesota stands ready to assist those affected by Hurricane Irma in any way we are able.”

Dayton also issued another order Saturday, approving a request for assistance with wildfire response and relief in Montana, Idaho, Washington and Oregon.

“I am glad that Minnesota will be able to assist those affected by the terrible wildfires in the Western United States,” he said in another written statement.

Dayton issued both orders through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, the nation's state-to-state emergency aid system.

