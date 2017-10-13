Minn. to sue over Trump health care order

U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order during an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House October 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Alex Wong, 2017 Getty Images)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - State officials say President Donald Trump's late decision to halt payments to insurers shouldn't affect insurance rates next year for shoppers who buy their own coverage.

The White House announced late Thursday it would end cost-sharing reductions that help control premiums after months of speculation. States across the nation are preparing for premium spikes of 20 percent or more in the individual market.

A spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Commerce said Friday that it would not raise premiums for the 180,000-plus residents on the individual market. Premiums are largely steady in 2018 after years of double-digit increases.

But Minnesota will still feel the pain because that money has helped fund MinnesotaCare, the health care program for the working poor. It was unclear how large the financial hit would be.

Even so, Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson announced Friday the state is joining several other states in suing over the President's order. Swanson says cutting off the payments will make the cost of health care much worse for thousands of Minnesotans.

KARE 11's John Croman is covering the story and will have more about it on the KARE 11 News at 5 and 6 p.m.

AG Lori Swanson announces Minn will join other states in lawsuit over President's move to end health care subsidies pic.twitter.com/5VKWWC1jgW — John Croman (@JohnCroman) October 13, 2017

© 2017 Associated Press