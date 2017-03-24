Minneapolis-based relief organization gets celebrity boost to help East African famine victims

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis-based international relief organization dealing with a devastating drought and historic famine in East Africa is now getting some star-powered help with their efforts.

The social media movement – Love Army for Somalia – and the celebrities behind it have pledged to partner with the American Refugee Committee to help those most affected by the famine. It’s a pledge that comes not a minute too soon, with U.N. officials saying the famine threatens the lives of more than 20 million people living in Somalia, South Sudan, Yemen and Nigeria.

“You have like almost a million kids that are on the edge of starvation. You have almost a majority of the entire country [of Somalia] that is what we call ‘food insecure’ in that they may not have enough food to survive the next few months,” said Daniel Wordsworth, President and CEO of American Refugee Committee.

Wordsworth said ARC has been on the ground in Somalia for years, guided by the Minnesota Somali population on how best to help their native country. Now that famine has struck the region, Wordsworth acknowledges ARC is in a unique position to help.

“We have teams on the ground that are ready to respond, and we are,” Wordsworth said, adding that 350 staff members are already in-country.

The ARC leader adds that his organization is coordinating their response with two goals in mind: “The immediate delivery of food to the people who are starving, and secondly, the provision of clean water and sanitation.”

Meantime, the social media superstars behind “Love Army for Somalia” are also raising awareness and money. According to its GoFundMe page, the grassroots movement has harnessed the power of Hollywood heavyweight Ben Stiller, athlete Colin Kaepernick and international social media stars Jerome Jarre, Casey Neistat, Chakabars Clarke, Juanpa Zurita and Amanda Cerny to already raise more than $2.3 million. The site boasts the money comes from both large celebrity donations and especially, small dollar donations by people around the world.

Also according to its page, the “Love Army for Somalia” movement is still seeking the most effective use of the money raised. But the organization pledges to both work with ARC and spend every dollar donated on famine relief efforts.

For more information or to donate to the American Refugee Committee, just go to: www.arcrelief.org. And for more information on #LoveArmyforSomalia, just go to: https://www.gofundme.com/LOVEARMYFORSOMALIA.

© 2017 KARE-TV