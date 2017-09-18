Minneapolis body cam use up significantly after Damond shooting

With the new policy in effect for a month, Chief Arradondo is showing how much more video is being recorded. From 2,500 hours of video the previous month - up to 9,000 hours the next. http://kare11.tv/2hdYTLN

KARE 10:10 PM. CDT September 18, 2017

