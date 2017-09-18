Minneapolis body cam use up significantly

Minneapolis police will hold public meetings for input on the Minneapolis police body cameras policy.

MINNEAPOLIS - When an unarmed woman in her pajamas was shot to death by a Minneapolis police officer in July, there was outrage.

One element of the shooting that frustrated many was the fact that after the highly publicized rollout of police-worn body cameras in MPD, neither of the officers who encountered Justine Damond had turned theirs on.

So Police Chief Medaria Arradondo changed the body camera policy to make sure officers dispatched to calls would be required to turn the camera on.

"The hopes of that and the goal was to capture more of that engagement of our officers with those community members," Arradondo said.

And with the new policy in effect for a month, Chief Arradondo is showing how much more video is being recorded. From 2,500 hours of video the previous month - up to 9,000 hours the next.

Arradondo says he's heard from prosecutors that the cameras help.

"The body-worn cameras in terms of an evidence tool has helped in certainly charging some very important cases," he said.

But the general public is only allowed to see a tiny fraction of those videos. They are deemed public only when an officer harms a person.

In fact, in a separate case, a video of a Minneapolis officer shooting a dog only became public after the dog owner's attorney released it to the media.

