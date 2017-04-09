Minneapolis community garden plots up for grabs

Stock image (Photo: Thinkstock)

MINNEAPOLIS - Community gardens are growing in popularity, and now is the time to apply to rent out a parcel in Minneapolis.

This year, the city added more plots to the Garden Lease Program. The number of sites has grown each year since it started seven years ago.

Organizers say the plots do more than take vacant land and turn them into gardens.

"It is the best thing you can do to grow community from ground up and the grass roots where it's possible," says Tamara Downs Schwei with Homegrown Minneapolis. "People have been doing that throughout the community, quietly, but they've been running out of room to do it."



The deadline to apply for plots is Friday, April 14. More information on the leasing process, a map of the available sites, and price ranges are all available online.

