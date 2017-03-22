Minneapolis debating Section 8 housing

MINNEAPOLIS - The City of Minneapolis wants to help people who live in Section 8 housing an opportunity to live outside low income neighborhoods.

A new ordinance they say would prevent landlords from discriminating against those with Section 8 housing.

Right now, landlords are allowed to refuse to rent to those who need rent subsidies.

At a public hearing on Wednesday, some landlords said that following the rules for the Section 8 program would be costly.

Those for the ordinance say it would be great to not be limited to a certain neighborhood where Section 8 housing is offered.

“I would ask the council to take opportunity to pass the ordinance in hope the landlords will in their mindset and business practices will be open enough to remove the words from their advertising, no section 8 need apply,” said a Section 8 recipient for the ordinance.

“We do participate in Section 8 at some of our properties so I understand these programs. I also understand my business model and my concern if forcing property owners to participate will upset a stable but fragile part of the market,” said a landlord who is against the ordinance.

The Minneapolis City Council will vote on the ordinance on Friday. If it passes, it would go into effect on May 1, 2018.

