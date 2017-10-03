Minneapolis firefighters rescue, revive dog
Minneapolis firefighters put special training to the test after an apartment fire that happened on the 600 block of 18th Street East on Sunday. Two dogs were pulled out of the fire. One didn't make it, but firefighters were able to revive the other.
KARE 8:40 PM. CDT October 03, 2017
