Minneapolis PD confiscates 31 guns in a week

Gun file photo, with magazine

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minneapolis Police Department says its officers have confiscated 31 guns in the past week.

The guns were recovered between March 28 and April 3. All of them were either stolen, used in a crime, or taken from people who were prohibited from having a gun, according to police.

Minneapolis Police say they have taken 255 guns total since the first of the year.

