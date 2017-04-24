Minneapolis PD receive animal poisoning complaints

Stock image (Photo: Thinkstock)

MINNEAPOLIS - Police are warning residents of a Minneapolis neighborhood about possible animal poisoning.

Minneapolis Police sent out an advisory on Monday saying they have received calls and emails about animal poisoning on the 4000 to 4600 blocks of Columbus Avenue and the surrounding area.

Residents told police that unknown foods have been thrown onto their property or near it.

Animal Care and Control is investigating.

Police are asking residents to call 911 for any suspicious activity, including people dropping items in a fenced-in area, feeding squirrels or giving treats to others' pets.

If you believe someone left a harmful substance for your pet to eat, call 311 to have Animal Care and Control pick it up and have it tested.

