Minneapolis police investigating homicide

Minneapolis police officers responded to a Shotspotter activation in the area of Franklin Avenue East and 11th Avenue South just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday. (Photo: Adam Jukkola, KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Police are investigating a homicide that happened in the Phillips neighborhood of Minneapolis Sunday evening.

Officers responded to a Shotspotter activation in the area of Franklin Avenue East and 11th Avenue South just before 8:30 p.m.

Police say officers found a man in a parked car who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD is investigating a homicide on Franklin Av E/ 11 Av S. Press release to follow- no media availability at this time. — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) October 16, 2017

The Minneapolis Police Department's Homicide Unit and Crime Lab are investigating the death. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Minneapolis police at 612-692-TIPS (8477) or text their tip to 847411 (TIP411) by entering MPD, a space, and then the tip.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

© 2017 KARE-TV