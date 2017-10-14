KARE
Minneapolis police searching for missing 8-year-old boy

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 9:41 PM. CDT October 14, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 8-year-old boy.

Roejhe Shelton was last seen Saturday on the 1300 block of Thomas Avenue North.  He suffers from asthma and is believed to have runaway.

Roejhe is 4 feet tall, 145 pounds and was last seen wearing a black jacket and grey pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

