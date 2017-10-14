Minneapolis police searching for missing 8-year-old boy

(Photo: Photo from Minneapolis Police Department)

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 8-year-old boy.



Roejhe Shelton was last seen Saturday on the 1300 block of Thomas Avenue North. He suffers from asthma and is believed to have runaway.

Roejhe is 4 feet tall, 145 pounds and was last seen wearing a black jacket and grey pants.



Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

© 2017 KARE-TV