Minneapolis Police seek help finding missing woman

Minneapolis Police say Hani Jama was last seen March 24. They are asking for the public's help finding her. (Photo: Courtesy Minneapolis Police)

MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis Police are asking for the public's help finding a woman who's been missing for just over two weeks.

Police say Hani Jama was last seen March 24 when she took a family member's car and left a clinic. The car was found in Minneapolis a week later, in the area of 24th Street East and 5th Avenue South. It was unoccupied.

Police say Jama has medical conditions that require care.

Anyone who sees Jama or has information is asked to call 911 or the MPD tip line at 612-692-TIPS (8477).

