Minneapolis preschoolers enlisted as toy-testers for big brands

Preschoolers at The Goddard School located in Minneapolis will spend the rest of the month playing with toys and choosing their favorites. Participating notable toy brands include Melissa & Doug, Leap Frog, V-Tech, K'NEX, and many more. http://kare11.tv/2

KARE 6:36 PM. CDT September 26, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories