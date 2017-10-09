Minneapolis schools facing $33M deficit

MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis Public Schools are facing a looming deficit that could prompt big cuts.

Dirk Tedmon, spokesperson for Minneapolis Public Schools, says the district is forecasting a $33 million deficit for the 2018-2019 school year.

Tedmon says it's most likely that they would change the calendar days of the school year to cut costs. But according to Tedmon, the superintendent says "nothing is off the table."

The district is planning to hold public information sessions and public surveys where the community can weigh in on how to handle the deficit.

Tedmon says the district feels it has made all of the "smaller cuts" that can be made and now they need to make some big decisions with lasting impacts.

