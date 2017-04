A Minneapolis Police Department squad car was hit early Saturday morning. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - A Minneapolis Police Department squad car was hit early Saturday morning.

Police say at about 3:24 a.m., a police squad was preparing to leave the scene of another call when it was struck by a car headed north on 18th Avenue South.

The driver of the other car was arrested for DWI and the vehicle was impounded.

