Minneapolis woman lives on a wing and a spirit of appreciation

"I'm 89, and I can't believe it; I'll be 90 in December," says Nancy Miller. Her thankfulness is really a reflection of Miller's attitude about life. As she puts it, "I think I'd like to be known as the great appreciator." http://kare11.tv/2xXSD1w

KARE 10:33 PM. CDT September 12, 2017

