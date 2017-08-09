Minnehaha Academy coach recovering from explosion injuries

Bryan and Jamie Duffey

MINNEAPOLIS - Minnehaha Academy assistant soccer coach Bryan Duffey will undergo his fourth surgery on Wednesday, according to a message posted by his wife, Jamie.

Last week Duffey was among those rushed to HCMC after a gas explosion forced a section of Minnehaha Academy to collapse. According to the National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the blast, the explosion occurred when a contractor was working to move a natural gas meter.

One of Duffey's legs has been amputated, and a message posted online by his wife Jamie says Bryan will undergo another surgery Wednesday to apply a skin graft. The skin will be taken from "Bryan's thigh to close up the outside of his calf on his left leg."

Jamie Duffey added that it's unclear if her husband has been able to fully register the events of last week but he has been able to move his arms, legs, and can also recognize his visitors.

"Although I feel overwhelmed so much of the time, I also feel the support that we are surrounded by is lifting some of the burden off of my shoulders. Thank you to everyone for your continued thoughts and prayers," wrote Jamie.

According to his wife, Bryan will soon be able to leave the hospital's SICU (Surgical Intensive Care Unit).

