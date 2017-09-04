Minnehaha Academy dedicates temporary school

Just five weeks after a natural gas explosion leveled one section of the high school, making the rest of the building unusable this year, Minnehaha Academy is dedicating a new temporary home. (Photo: Ferlon Webster, KARE 11)

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. - For students, parents and Minnehaha Academy staff, it is a celebration.

"I can hardly believe that it's only been five weeks," said school president Donna Harris.

"Five weeks after the tragic explosion we stand in awe of the work God has done through so many," Harris said.

The new home is the former Brown Institute, a local college with large existing classrooms. But it took a little work to make it look like a high school.

A large open room will serve as the chapel. Faith has been very important for all of these folks.

With the first day of school just ahead of them, you hear nothing but positivity from the students.

"Staying positive is really important," said sophomore Grace Anderson. "I'm hoping it will be a new and safe space for all of us. And somewhere that will be our second home because it's really not about the building, it's about the community. It's about the students and teachers and everything we do here."

"And I'm not really worried about anything. We could, like, stay here," said Lily Trelstad.

Posted on the chapel wall is the school's mantra, "Together we rise."

Classes start Tuesday morning but first there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the senior class at 7:45 a.m.

