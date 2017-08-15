Minnehaha Academy holds unity walk in act of moving forward

More than 1,000 people came together at Minnehaha Academy for a unity walk, organized to give the community space to reflect and heal, almost two weeks to the day after a gas explosion at the school took two lives and injured many. http://kare11.tv/2i3E2O

KARE 10:16 PM. CDT August 15, 2017

