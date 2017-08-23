Minnehaha Academy picks replacement site

Minnehaha Academy announced Wednesday that the former Brown Institute will house its upper school students this fall. (Photo: KARE 11)

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. - Minnehaha Academy has found a site for its high school students to use this fall, after an explosion and collapse at the academy's upper school three weeks ago.

The school announced Wednesday that the former Brown Institute will house the students. It's located on the 1300 block of Mendota Heights Road, right off of Highway 55.

“Over the past couple of weeks, we toured and appraised many sites,” Dr. Donna Harris, Minnehaha Academy president, said in a press release. “We selected our new site based on how well it met the needs of the Minnehaha community and our commitment to providing an exceptional academic education in a caring community."

Harris said they wanted to keep all the 9th- through 12th-grade students in one building, and less than 10 miles from 3100 West River Parkway, where the original upper school is located. The lower and middle school is still at 4200 West River Parkway.

Bus and shuttle options will be available for students. The school still expects classes to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

