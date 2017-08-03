Minnehaha victim in critical has traumatic injuries

Bryan Duffey remains in critical condition at HCMC. (Photo: Submitted)

MINNEAPOLIS - The family of the victim in critical condition following Wednesday's explosion and building collapse at Minnehaha Academy says they're encouraged by positive progress in his health.

Bryan Duffey, who is listed as the school's assistant coach for boy's soccer, was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center on Wednesday in critical condition.

On Thursday, his family released a statement saying he remains in critical condition, but he's stable.

They say he's suffered traumatic injuries and will need additional surgeries.

The full statement is below:

Bryan is in critical but stable condition at this time. We’ve seen a lot of positive progress and know he’s getting the best care possible – but we also believe in the power of prayer and are thankful for the continued outpouring of support for Bryan and the entire Minnehaha Academy community.

Bryan has traumatic injuries that will require more surgery. We covet those prayers for his recovery, and we ask that you also pray for the students who witnessed this traumatic event as well as the others who were injured. We will release more information about Bryan’s condition at a later date.

Words cannot adequately express our thanks to everyone involved in yesterday’s rescue efforts.

At this time, we’re asking for space and peace so we can concentrate on Bryan’s recovery. To achieve this, we will not be conducting media interviews and we are asking for reporters to respect our privacy – as well as the privacy of those who need time to process what happened.

© 2017 KARE-TV