Minnesota-based companies brace for Irma

CARIBBEAN - AUG. 25: NOAA's GOES satellite shows Hurricane Irma as it makes its way across the Atlantic Ocean in to the Caribbean -- a category 5 storm with winds as high as 185 miles per hour -- today at about 3:15 pm ET, September 6, 2017. (Photo: (Photo by NASA/NOAA GOES Project via Getty Images))

Several Minnesota-based businesses with locations in Florida are bracing for Hurricane Irma.

A Target spokesperson says they are providing their stores with extra supplies and, depending on where Irma makes landfall, stores could close this weekend.

A D'Amico & Sons spokesperson says two restaurants closed yesterday and two more will close tomorrow.

And a Mayo Clinic spokesperson says they have a hospital and clinic in the Jacksonville, Florida area. They've made preparations and are monitoring the situation closely.

Every business KARE 11 spoke to said their first priority is the people - both staff and customers.

As Hurricane Irma churns over the Atlantic and Caribbean Islands, some Minnesotans are also caught in its path.

A Zimmerman man vacationing in Saint Thomas sent KARE 11 cell phone video of powerful winds from Hurricane Irma and video of hotel guests getting instructions on shelter as the storm draws near.

Kelly Olsen, owner of Hans' Bakery in the metro, owns a home in Marco Island, Florida.

"My husband left yesterday morning and flew down to Fort Myers," she said. “On the island right now they are completely sold out of gas, they are about to turn off all the power and the water, and there's a voluntary evacuation going on there right now."

That's a general theme we'll likely see these next couple of days as Hurricane Irma's U.S. landfall becomes more clear.

"The closer that the hurricane comes to landfall, the less I worry about the boat and the house. I just want him to get home safely," said Olsen.

