Minnesota-based Holiday sold to Canadian company

Minnesota-based Holiday Stationstores are being sold to a Canadian convenience store company.

The sale was announced by the buyer, Couche-Tard, on Monday and is expected to close next year.

Holiday was founded in Minnesota in 1928 by the Erickson family and grew to include 522 company-operated and franchise locations. It employs 5,963 people in in 10 states: Minnesota, Wisconsin, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Michigan and Alaska.

Couche-Tard is based in Canada and owns Circle K. It also operates extensively in the United States and Europe. It said in its announcement that the expected generated earnings from the Holiday acquisition are between $180 and $190 million per year.

The two companies signed a confidentiality agreement to keep the purchase price from being released.

