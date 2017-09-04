Minnesota bird lovers enjoy final public bird release of the year
Saying goodbye is a part of the job at the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Roseville. Monday morning volunteers said goodbye to six birds, the last public bird release of the year. http://kare11.tv/2iYeaEr
KARE 5:37 PM. CDT September 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fast food workers strike for $15 minimum wage
-
Protesters march near Minnesota State Fair
-
Dive team stumbles upon safes in Wirth Lake
-
Amazing transformation preps upper Minnehaha Academy site
-
Fires cause state of emergency in Montana
-
Woman pulls gun at Walmart
-
Late morning weather 9-4-2017
-
Mom showers Houston with healing hugs after Harvey
-
Reports: North Korea has an advanced hydrogen bomb
-
VERIFY: Can the Minnesota State Fair ban guns?
More Stories
-
Man saved in St. Croix River rescueSep. 4, 2017, 5:54 p.m.
-
MN bird lovers enjoy final public bird release of the yearSep. 4, 2017, 5:27 p.m.
-
Parents remember baby boy with state fair benchSep. 4, 2017, 4:35 p.m.