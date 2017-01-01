MOORHEAD, Minn. - Minnesota county officials want to delay a law designed to prevent agricultural runoff from polluting lakes and streams.
While there is wide support for the concept of buffers, county officials contend there is confusion and questions about the law.
The buffer program is set to take effect in November. It was a signature issue for Gov. Mark Dayton last legislative session. The idea is that 50-foot strips of permanent vegetation will filter runoff before it reaches rivers and lakes.
Roseau County Commissioner Jack Swanson tells Minnesota Public Radio News a key concern is who will pay to implement and enforce the measure.
The Legislature included $10 million in the tax bill to help counties cover the cost, but Dayton vetoed the bill, leaving the program unfunded.
Minnesota counties want delay in implementing buffer law
MOORHEAD, Minn. - Minnesota county officials want to delay a law designed to prevent agricultural runoff from polluting lakes and streams.
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Late evening weather forecast 12-31-16
-
Demonstrators hang banner at US Bank Stadium
-
Woman says Airbnb renters trashed her apartment
-
Man running from police on interstate struck, killed
-
What's killing bees? New clue emerges
-
First look at renovated Minnesota State Capitol
-
St. Paul Police warn pet owners of potential poisoned bread
-
Neighbors raise concerns about delivery man
-
Crab chowder at Mystic Steakhouse
-
Protesters hang banner at US Bank Stadium
More Stories
-
Minnesota counties want delay in implementing buffer lawJan. 1, 2017, 6:00 p.m.
-
Grand Marais man killed in snowmobile crashJan. 1, 2017, 4:56 p.m.
-
Pipeline protesters arrested at Vikings stadiumJan. 1, 2017, 1:36 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs