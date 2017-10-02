Minnesota country fans in sorrow after Vegas shooting
Following a deadly shooting in Las Vegas that has left more than 50 people dead and over 500 injured, Minnesota country radio stations react to the shooting that impacted the whole music community. http://kare11.tv/2yV113g
KARE 6:49 PM. CDT October 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
-
MN woman shares eyewitness account of Las Vegas Shooting
-
Crash survivor on wrong-way driver: "I just hope he's OK"
-
Brother of Vegas shooter speaks out
-
Brothers beat the odds to run Twin Cities Marathon
-
Dalvin Cook out with torn ACL
-
Late morning weather 10-2-2017
-
Vikings concerned about Dalvin Cook's knee injury
-
Midday weather 10-2-2017
-
Dunwoody College tackles need for skilled workers in Minnesota
More Stories
-
Supreme Court won't hear Minnesota sex offender caseOct. 2, 2017, 9:19 a.m.
-
Deer strike triggers fatal crash in Wis.Oct. 2, 2017, 12:49 p.m.
-
MN native critical after Las Vegas concert shootingOct. 2, 2017, 10:54 a.m.