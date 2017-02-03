MN homeowners already looking to cash-in on Super Bowl 52

MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis is a long way from Houston, but the owners of an historic mansion in Lowry Hill know that the Super Bowl will soon be just around the corner.

"I think that this next weekend is when people are really starting to think about it," said Michael Roess, who has already listed his home for rent on AirBnB for the 2018 Super Bowl. "We just finished a big renovation and we thought, let's try to get some of that, at least some of that back."

The Roess home is just one of several already listed at a premium for next February. The couple's one bedroom carriage house, which sleeps four, is listed at $6,000 per night.

"It seemed like it was about $1,500 per head per night, that was the number that we kind of saw other people pricing at," Michael Roess said.

Despite the steep price, the couple has more to offer than most. They are looking to rent their entire main house too, meaning a group of 22 people could have access to 7,000 square feet, including an elevator and a sauna.

That hope of a big payday does come with the risk of rowdy fans, but so did the Ryder Cup, and they say the risk was worth the reward.

"There was a little bit of partying that went on," Michael Roess said. "The cleanup was a little bit more substantial, but it was fine."

If you are considering renting out your home for the Super Bowl, Michael Roess says it's a good idea to make yourself, or someone else, available to host just in case something goes wrong.

You also need to know your local ordinances for short term rentals.

If you are looking to rent and see a deal that might be too good to be true, especially this early, remember that some owners may not yet realize that the Super Bowl will drive up prices and they have the right to cancel the rental at any time.

